Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE ARES opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Ares Management by 142.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Ares Management by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

