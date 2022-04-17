Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OFC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 224,314 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

