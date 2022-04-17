Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

