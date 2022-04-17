PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 237 ($3.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

PZC opened at GBX 205 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £878.89 million and a P/E ratio of -170.83. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

In related news, insider Valeria Juarez purchased 7,500 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,625 ($19,057.86). Also, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($13,035.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $4,482,969 in the last three months.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

