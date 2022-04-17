PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

PureTech Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

