PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
PureTech Health Company Profile
