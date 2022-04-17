PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PUBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 156,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. PureBase has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

PureBase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

