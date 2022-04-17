Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($63.04) to €70.50 ($76.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.22) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

