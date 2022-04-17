Project Pai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451,347.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $451,347.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00073729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,800,247,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,157,079 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

