Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 49.1% in March

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HGKGY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

