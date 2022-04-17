Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 49.1% in March

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HGKGY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Power Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
