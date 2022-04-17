PotCoin Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $162.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,254.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.51 or 0.07535762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00283406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.07 or 0.00849757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00093328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00585995 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00354169 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,491,610 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.