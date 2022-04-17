Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($15.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POLY stock traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 254.40 ($3.32). 2,390,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,817. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 994.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.