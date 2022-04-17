Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,112,864. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

