Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 43,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

