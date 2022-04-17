Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to announce $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.97 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $22.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.21 billion to $24.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $254.75 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.