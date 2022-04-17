Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 193,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

