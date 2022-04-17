Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

