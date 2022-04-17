Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.61.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 484,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

