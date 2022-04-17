PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 77.9% in March

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,419. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 293,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $13,442,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,482 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

