Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 155,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,049. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

