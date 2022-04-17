Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to report $135.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.76 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 589,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,459. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,648.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

