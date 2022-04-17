Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

