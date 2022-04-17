Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 150,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,335. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

