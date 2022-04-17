Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PBAX remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.