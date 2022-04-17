Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 130.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.85 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

