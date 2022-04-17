Phantasma Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $84.76 million and $500,808.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,376.26 or 0.99895008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

