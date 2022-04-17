PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.80. 137,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

