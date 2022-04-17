P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.18% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.62. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

