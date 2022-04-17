Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Critical Comparison

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $13.46, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67% Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.14 $19.88 billion $3.04 4.84 Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.47 $6.25 million $0.76 3.53

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Barnwell Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.