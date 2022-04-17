Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $20.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

