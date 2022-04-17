PARSIQ Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $536,067.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00280592 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005656 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $755.94 or 0.01877891 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

