Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.
About Paramount Global (Get Rating)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.