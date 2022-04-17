PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGS. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

