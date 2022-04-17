Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, Director Allen Hugli purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after buying an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.