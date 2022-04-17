Pacoca (PACOCA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $250,352.00

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $250,352.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pacoca has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Pacoca coin can currently be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.63 or 0.07584000 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,234.47 or 1.00221826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00050877 BTC.

Pacoca Profile

Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

