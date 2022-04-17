Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,985 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Shares of PSCJ opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

