Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.01 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.98.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

