Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.45.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.