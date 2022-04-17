Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,191 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.