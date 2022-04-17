Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

