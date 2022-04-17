Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE opened at $179.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

