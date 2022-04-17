Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

