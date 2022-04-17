Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $133.44 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

