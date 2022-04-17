Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,741 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.91 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

