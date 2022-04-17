Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $387.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $487.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.96.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

