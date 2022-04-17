Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $81.41 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.