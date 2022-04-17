Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.