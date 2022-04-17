PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $60,459.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016159 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,436,840,546 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

