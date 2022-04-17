Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) vs. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head to Head Survey

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

20.3% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 1.74 -$307.24 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.73 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Ozon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ozon and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20

Ozon currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.28%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 37.15%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Ozon beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

