Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Owlet stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 256,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owlet by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

