Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. 749,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,868. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.